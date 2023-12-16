2024 NCAA Bracketology: Princeton March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we count on Princeton to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Princeton ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-1
|0-0
|NR
|36
|10
Princeton's best wins
On November 15, Princeton picked up its signature win of the season, a 70-67 victory over the Duquesne Dukes, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to the RPI. In the victory against Duquesne, Matt Allocco delivered a team-leading 23 points. Xaivian Lee chipped in 20 points.
Next best wins
- 74-67 on the road over Hofstra (No. 83/RPI) on November 10
- 68-61 over Rutgers (No. 98/RPI) on November 6
- 81-70 at home over Drexel (No. 149/RPI) on December 5
- 82-57 on the road over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on November 18
- 80-66 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on November 25
Princeton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Princeton is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
- Princeton has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Princeton gets the 100th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Tigers have 11 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Princeton has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Princeton's next game
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers vs. Delaware Valley Aggies
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
