Can we count on Princeton to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Princeton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Princeton ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 NR 36 10

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Princeton's best wins

On November 15, Princeton picked up its signature win of the season, a 70-67 victory over the Duquesne Dukes, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to the RPI. In the victory against Duquesne, Matt Allocco delivered a team-leading 23 points. Xaivian Lee chipped in 20 points.

Next best wins

74-67 on the road over Hofstra (No. 83/RPI) on November 10

68-61 over Rutgers (No. 98/RPI) on November 6

81-70 at home over Drexel (No. 149/RPI) on December 5

82-57 on the road over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on November 18

80-66 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Princeton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Princeton is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Princeton has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Princeton gets the 100th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tigers have 11 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Princeton has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Princeton's next game

Matchup: Princeton Tigers vs. Delaware Valley Aggies

Princeton Tigers vs. Delaware Valley Aggies Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Princeton games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.