If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Providence and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Providence ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 34 NR 52

Providence's best wins

Providence defeated the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers, 72-59, on November 14, in its signature win of the season. With 21 points, Devin Carter was the leading scorer versus Wisconsin. Second on the team was Bryce Hopkins, with 16 points.

Next best wins

71-64 over Georgia (No. 30/RPI) on November 19

78-59 at home over Columbia (No. 175/RPI) on November 6

84-69 at home over Rhode Island (No. 234/RPI) on December 2

86-52 at home over Wagner (No. 285/RPI) on November 28

79-69 at home over Milwaukee (No. 295/RPI) on November 11

Providence's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Providence is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Friars are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Schedule insights

Providence has been given the 240th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Friars' 19 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

Providence has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Providence's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

