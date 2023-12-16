The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) will try to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Providence Friars (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

In games Providence shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Friars are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 183rd.

The Friars put up 74.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.0 the Pioneers give up.

Providence is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacred Heart Stats Insights

The Pioneers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 37.7% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Sacred Heart has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.7% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 285th.

The Pioneers' 71.8 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars allow to opponents.

When Sacred Heart allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Providence put up 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did in road games (73.9).

In 2022-23, the Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.8.

When playing at home, Providence averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison

Sacred Heart is scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (70.0).

The Pioneers concede 70.6 points per game at home, and 79.8 away.

Sacred Heart knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center 12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule