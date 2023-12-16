Can we expect Rasmus Andersson scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

  • Andersson has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Andersson's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:39 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 29:37 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:22 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:21 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:39 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:19 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:48 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

