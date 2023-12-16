Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. There are prop bets for Andersson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 21:03 on the ice per game.

Andersson has a goal in four of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Andersson has a point in 14 of 26 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Andersson has an assist in 11 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Andersson Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 26 Games 2 16 Points 3 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

