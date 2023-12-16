Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 16?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- Dahlin has scored in seven of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Dahlin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:21
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|23:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|29:28
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|25:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|27:44
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|28:48
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 7-2
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
