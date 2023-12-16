Rasmus Dahlin will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes face off on Saturday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dahlin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 24:13 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has a goal in seven games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 20 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

In 16 of 30 games this season, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dahlin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 30 Games 3 25 Points 5 7 Goals 1 18 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.