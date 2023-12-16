Should you bet on Rasmus Ristolainen to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ristolainen stats and insights

Ristolainen is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.