If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Rhode Island and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Rhode Island ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 216

Rhode Island's best wins

When Rhode Island beat the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 169 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 76-72, it was its signature win of the season so far. With 15 points, Luis Kortright was the leading scorer versus Yale. Second on the team was Zek Montgomery, with 14 points.

Next best wins

81-70 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 239/RPI) on November 6

93-80 at home over Fairfield (No. 279/RPI) on November 9

69-53 at home over Wagner (No. 285/RPI) on November 14

Rhode Island's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, the Rams have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Rhode Island gets the 198th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Rams have 17 games left against teams over .500. They have one upcoming game versus teams with worse records.

URI has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rhode Island's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Rhode Island Rams vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

