2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rhode Island March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Rhode Island and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Rhode Island's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Rhode Island ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|216
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rhode Island's best wins
When Rhode Island beat the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 169 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 76-72, it was its signature win of the season so far. With 15 points, Luis Kortright was the leading scorer versus Yale. Second on the team was Zek Montgomery, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 81-70 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 239/RPI) on November 6
- 93-80 at home over Fairfield (No. 279/RPI) on November 9
- 69-53 at home over Wagner (No. 285/RPI) on November 14
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rhode Island's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Based on the RPI, the Rams have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Rhode Island gets the 198th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Rams have 17 games left against teams over .500. They have one upcoming game versus teams with worse records.
- URI has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Rhode Island's next game
- Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Rhode Island games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.