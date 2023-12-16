2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rutgers March Madness Odds | December 18
For bracketology insights around Rutgers and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
Want to bet on Rutgers' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
How Rutgers ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|86
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rutgers' best wins
In its best victory of the season, Rutgers took down the Seton Hall Pirates in a 70-63 win on December 9. Noah Fernandes led the way against Seton Hall, amassing 19 points. Second on the team was Jamichael Davis with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 66-57 at home over Bryant (No. 181/RPI) on November 12
- 71-40 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on November 27
- 71-60 at home over Georgetown (No. 239/RPI) on November 15
- 85-63 at home over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on November 18
- 69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 289/RPI) on November 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rutgers' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- The Scarlet Knights have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- The Scarlet Knights have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Rutgers has been given the 157th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Rutgers' upcoming schedule features six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Rutgers' next game
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV Channel: BTN
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Rutgers games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.