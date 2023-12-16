For bracketology insights around Rutgers and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

Want to bet on Rutgers' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Rutgers ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-1 NR NR 86

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers' best wins

In its best victory of the season, Rutgers took down the Seton Hall Pirates in a 70-63 win on December 9. Noah Fernandes led the way against Seton Hall, amassing 19 points. Second on the team was Jamichael Davis with 11 points.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Bryant (No. 181/RPI) on November 12

71-40 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on November 27

71-60 at home over Georgetown (No. 239/RPI) on November 15

85-63 at home over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on November 18

69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 289/RPI) on November 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Rutgers has been given the 157th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Rutgers' upcoming schedule features six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Rutgers' next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Rutgers games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.