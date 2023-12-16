In the upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ryan Johnson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have three shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 5-2 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:01 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:20 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.