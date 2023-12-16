Will Ryan Johnson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 16?
In the upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ryan Johnson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have three shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
