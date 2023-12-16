In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

Nugent-Hopkins has scored in seven of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 22:42 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 4 0 4 21:05 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:27 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 18:26 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:04 Away L 6-3

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

