Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be among those in action Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Nugent-Hopkins' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 19:49 on the ice per game.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in seven of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 16 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Nugent-Hopkins' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 3 28 Points 2 7 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

