Should you bet on Ryan Poehling to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 13:51 Home W 5-2

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

