Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
Should you bet on Ryan Poehling to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Poehling stats and insights
- Poehling has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Poehling has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|13:51
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.