Will Saint Joseph's (PA) be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Saint Joseph's (PA)'s complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 41 NR 87

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins

On December 10, Saint Joseph's (PA) registered its signature win of the season, a 74-70 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who are a top 50 team (No. 10), according to the RPI. Erik Reynolds II was the top scorer in the signature win over Princeton, posting 24 points with zero rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

78-65 on the road over Villanova (No. 45/RPI) on November 29

74-65 over Temple (No. 106/RPI) on December 2

69-61 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 217/RPI) on November 10

83-58 over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on December 16

69-53 at home over American (No. 308/RPI) on December 6

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Saint Joseph's (PA) is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Hawks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Saint Joseph's (PA) is facing the 249th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Hawks' upcoming schedule features 18 games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.

St. Joseph's has 19 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

