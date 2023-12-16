When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Saint Mary's (CA) be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Saint Mary's (CA)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6600

How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 75

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best win this season came on December 9 in a 64-61 victory over the No. 17 Colorado State Rams. The leading scorer against Colorado State was Augustas Marciulionis, who put up 18 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

72-58 at home over New Mexico (No. 24/RPI) on November 9

89-55 at home over Davidson (No. 101/RPI) on November 24

70-57 at home over Cleveland State (No. 147/RPI) on December 5

69-67 over UNLV (No. 194/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 0-0

According to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the fifth-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Saint Mary's (CA) has to overcome the fourth-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Gaels' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

St. Mary's has 18 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.