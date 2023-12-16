Will Saint Peter's be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Saint Peter's complete tournament resume.

How Saint Peter's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 2-0 NR NR 192

Saint Peter's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Saint Peter's beat the Canisius Golden Griffins in a 54-52 win on December 3. Against Canisius, Latrell Reid led the team by putting up 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

75-48 on the road over NJIT (No. 323/RPI) on November 11

72-67 on the road over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on December 1

66-60 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on December 12

Saint Peter's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Based on the RPI, the Peacocks have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Saint Peter's has drawn the 304th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Peacocks' 20 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records over .500.

St. Peter's has 20 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Saint Peter's next game

Matchup: Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Kean Cougars

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Kean Cougars Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

