Can we anticipate Sam Gagner scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Gagner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gagner averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 10:06 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

