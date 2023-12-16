Can we anticipate Sam Gagner scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gagner stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Gagner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Gagner averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 10:06 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.