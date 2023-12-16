Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 16?
Can we anticipate Sam Gagner scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Gagner stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Gagner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gagner averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Gagner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|10:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
