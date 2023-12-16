When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will San Diego State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How San Diego State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 34 35 6

San Diego State's best wins

When San Diego State beat the UC Irvine Anteaters, the No. 47 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 63-62 on December 9, it was its best victory of the season. Jaedon LeDee was the top scorer in the signature win over UC Irvine, recording 34 points with 17 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

79-54 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 51/RPI) on November 17

100-97 over Washington (No. 74/RPI) on November 19

83-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 91/RPI) on November 6

88-76 at home over Long Beach State (No. 134/RPI) on November 14

63-62 on the road over UCSD (No. 250/RPI) on December 1

San Diego State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Aztecs have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

San Diego State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

San Diego State has to manage the 11th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Aztecs' 20 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing SDSU's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

San Diego State's next game

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Saint Katherine Firebirds

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Saint Katherine Firebirds Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV Channel: MW Network

