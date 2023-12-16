If you're seeking bracketology analysis of San Diego and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How San Diego ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 185

San Diego's best wins

San Diego notched its best win of the season on December 15 by claiming a 69-65 victory over the Portland State Vikings, the No. 54-ranked team based on the RPI. The leading point-getter against Portland State was PJ Hayes, who posted 23 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

89-84 at home over Arizona State (No. 84/RPI) on December 9

87-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 108/RPI) on November 8

71-57 over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on November 24

74-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 271/RPI) on November 29

80-71 at home over Le Moyne (No. 299/RPI) on November 17

San Diego's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Toreros are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), San Diego is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, San Diego gets the 201st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Toreros have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of USD's 18 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Diego's next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. South Dakota Coyotes

San Diego Toreros vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

