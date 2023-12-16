If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of San Francisco and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How San Francisco ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 57

San Francisco's best wins

San Francisco notched its best win of the season on November 22 by claiming a 76-60 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, the No. 73-ranked team based on the RPI. Jonathan Mogbo led the offense versus Purdue Fort Wayne, delivering 21 points. Next on the team was Marcus Williams with 20 points.

Next best wins

76-58 over Minnesota (No. 186/RPI) on November 26

62-59 at home over Seattle U (No. 204/RPI) on December 13

70-54 over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on November 19

73-60 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on December 6

85-72 at home over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on December 11

San Francisco's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

San Francisco has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Dons are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Dons have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

San Francisco has drawn the 83rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Dons' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of USF's 19 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Francisco's next game

Matchup: San Francisco Dons vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

San Francisco Dons vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

