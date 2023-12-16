Can we count on San Jose State to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How San Jose State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 255

San Jose State's best wins

When San Jose State beat the UC Irvine Anteaters, the No. 47 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-64 on November 7, it was its signature victory of the season. In the victory over UC Irvine, Trey Anderson delivered a team-high 19 points. Tibet Gorener added 17 points.

Next best wins

78-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 144/RPI) on November 27

77-53 over Norfolk State (No. 201/RPI) on November 18

87-82 at home over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on December 9

71-52 over Hampton (No. 349/RPI) on November 20

San Jose State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Spartans are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

San Jose State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, San Jose State has the 264th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Spartans have 17 games remaining against teams above .500. They have two upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of San Jose St's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

San Jose State's next game

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. Santa Clara Broncos

San Jose State Spartans vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA

