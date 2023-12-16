If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Santa Clara and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Santa Clara ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 147

Santa Clara's best wins

Santa Clara notched its best win of the season on November 24 by claiming an 88-82 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 23 points, Adama Bal was the top scorer against Oregon. Second on the team was Johnny O'Neil, with 13 points.

Next best wins

69-61 over Washington State (No. 116/RPI) on December 16

77-69 at home over Utah Tech (No. 173/RPI) on November 8

89-77 on the road over Stanford (No. 258/RPI) on November 14

81-39 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 20

65-63 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 303/RPI) on November 18

Santa Clara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Santa Clara has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Broncos are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Santa Clara is playing the 91st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Broncos' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Santa Clara's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Santa Clara's next game

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. Santa Clara Broncos

San Jose State Spartans vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA

