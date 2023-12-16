2024 NCAA Bracketology: Santa Clara March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Santa Clara and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Santa Clara's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Santa Clara ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|147
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Santa Clara's best wins
Santa Clara notched its best win of the season on November 24 by claiming an 88-82 victory over the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 23 points, Adama Bal was the top scorer against Oregon. Second on the team was Johnny O'Neil, with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 69-61 over Washington State (No. 116/RPI) on December 16
- 77-69 at home over Utah Tech (No. 173/RPI) on November 8
- 89-77 on the road over Stanford (No. 258/RPI) on November 14
- 81-39 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 20
- 65-63 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 303/RPI) on November 18
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Santa Clara's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Based on the RPI, Santa Clara has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Broncos are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Santa Clara is playing the 91st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Glancing at the Broncos' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- When it comes to Santa Clara's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Santa Clara's next game
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. Santa Clara Broncos
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Santa Clara games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.