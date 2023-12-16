Santa Clara vs. Washington State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) play the Washington State Cougars (8-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Myles Rice: 16.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Rueben Chinyelu: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
Santa Clara vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Washington State AVG
|Washington State Rank
|91st
|79.2
|Points Scored
|80.4
|73rd
|239th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|61.9
|15th
|64th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|39.6
|67th
|40th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|69th
|96th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.9
|234th
|59th
|16.1
|Assists
|14.3
|129th
|316th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|53rd
