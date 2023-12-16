The Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) play the Washington State Cougars (8-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Myles Rice: 16.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Oscar Cluff: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Rueben Chinyelu: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank 91st 79.2 Points Scored 80.4 73rd 239th 73.2 Points Allowed 61.9 15th 64th 39.7 Rebounds 39.6 67th 40th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 69th 96th 8.5 3pt Made 6.9 234th 59th 16.1 Assists 14.3 129th 316th 13.8 Turnovers 10.1 53rd

