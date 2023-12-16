Saturday's game at Footprint Center has the Washington State Cougars (8-1) squaring off against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 77-69 win for Washington State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 77, Santa Clara 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-7.7)

Washington State (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Santa Clara has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Washington State, who is 3-5-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Broncos' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Cougars' games have gone over.

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) and give up 73.2 per outing (239th in college basketball).

Santa Clara wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. It is collecting 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.4 per contest.

Santa Clara knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.6% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Broncos' 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 134th in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 194th in college basketball.

Santa Clara loses the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 13.8 (316th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars' +167 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.4 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (15th in college basketball).

Washington State pulls down 39.6 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.5 boards per game.

Washington State connects on 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.9 (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

Washington State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.1 (53rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (207th in college basketball).

