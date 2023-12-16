How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will try to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
- Santa Clara is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 37.0% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 67th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Broncos score are 17.3 more points than the Cougars allow (61.9).
- Santa Clara is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
Washington State Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 50.7% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 41.5% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington State is 8-0 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 41st.
- The Cougars' 80.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.2 the Broncos allow.
- When Washington State gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 8-1.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Santa Clara scored 75.0 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it played better offensively, averaging 81.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Broncos allowed 69.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 79.1.
- Santa Clara averaged 8.2 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 40.5%).
Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Washington State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (66.1).
- The Cougars conceded fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
- Washington State made more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than away (34.2%).
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Cal
|L 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|New Mexico
|L 93-76
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Utah State
|L 84-82
|Leavey Center
|12/16/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/23/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Washington State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Portland State
|W 71-61
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 86-49
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Grambling
|W 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
