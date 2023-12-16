The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will try to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).

Santa Clara is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 37.0% from the field.

The Broncos are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 67th.

The 79.2 points per game the Broncos score are 17.3 more points than the Cougars allow (61.9).

Santa Clara is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Washington State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 50.7% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 41.5% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State is 8-0 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Cougars are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 41st.

The Cougars' 80.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.2 the Broncos allow.

When Washington State gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 8-1.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara scored 75.0 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it played better offensively, averaging 81.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Broncos allowed 69.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 79.1.

Santa Clara averaged 8.2 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 40.5%).

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Washington State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (66.1).

The Cougars conceded fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (70.6) last season.

Washington State made more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than away (34.2%).

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Cal L 84-69 Haas Pavilion 12/9/2023 New Mexico L 93-76 Dollar Loan Center 12/13/2023 Utah State L 84-82 Leavey Center 12/16/2023 Washington State - Footprint Center 12/20/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 12/23/2023 Duquesne - T-Mobile Arena

Washington State Upcoming Schedule