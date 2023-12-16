The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will try to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
  • Santa Clara is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 37.0% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 67th.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Broncos score are 17.3 more points than the Cougars allow (61.9).
  • Santa Clara is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 50.7% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 41.5% the Broncos' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington State is 8-0 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 41st.
  • The Cougars' 80.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.2 the Broncos allow.
  • When Washington State gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 8-1.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Santa Clara scored 75.0 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it played better offensively, averaging 81.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Broncos allowed 69.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 79.1.
  • Santa Clara averaged 8.2 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 4% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 40.5%).

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Washington State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (66.1).
  • The Cougars conceded fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
  • Washington State made more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than away (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Cal L 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 New Mexico L 93-76 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Utah State L 84-82 Leavey Center
12/16/2023 Washington State - Footprint Center
12/20/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/23/2023 Duquesne - T-Mobile Arena

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Portland State W 71-61 Beasley Coliseum
12/6/2023 UC Riverside W 86-49 Beasley Coliseum
12/10/2023 Grambling W 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
12/16/2023 Santa Clara - Footprint Center
12/21/2023 Boise State - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.