In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Scott Laughton to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440

Laughton stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Laughton has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Laughton has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

