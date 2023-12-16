Will Sean Couturier Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Couturier stats and insights
- Couturier has scored in seven of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Couturier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:59
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|23:09
|Home
|L 3-1
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
