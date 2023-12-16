Sean Couturier will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Couturier available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Couturier vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:18 per game on the ice, is +7.

Couturier has a goal in seven of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 27 games this season, Couturier has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Couturier has an assist in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Couturier's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Couturier Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.