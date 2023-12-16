For bracketology insights on Seattle U and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Seattle U ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 1-1 NR NR 187

Seattle U's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Seattle U defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a 71-60 win on November 8. Cameron Tyson, as the leading scorer in the win over Prairie View A&M, recorded 28 points, while Brandton Chatfield was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

92-55 at home over Idaho (No. 232/RPI) on November 22

79-67 at home over UCSD (No. 250/RPI) on November 26

73-63 at home over Southern Utah (No. 253/RPI) on December 2

71-68 at home over Montana State (No. 294/RPI) on November 11

Seattle U's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Redhawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Redhawks are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Seattle U has drawn the 154th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Redhawks' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Seattle U has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Seattle U's next game

Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Seattle U Redhawks vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

