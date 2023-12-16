On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Sebastian Aho going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho is yet to score through 21 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

