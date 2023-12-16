When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Seton Hall be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Seton Hall ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 169

Seton Hall's best wins

Seton Hall picked up its signature win of the season on December 17, when it secured a 93-87 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in the RPI. Against Missouri, Al-Amir Dawes led the team by compiling 25 points to go along with zero rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

70-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on December 12

88-75 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on November 29

96-71 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 180/RPI) on November 15

70-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on November 6

72-51 at home over Wagner (No. 285/RPI) on November 18

Seton Hall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Pirates are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

The Pirates have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Seton Hall has drawn the 140th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Pirates have 20 games left this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records above .500.

Seton Hall has 20 games remaining this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Seton Hall's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. UConn Huskies

Seton Hall Pirates vs. UConn Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

