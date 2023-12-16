2024 NCAA Bracketology: Seton Hall March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Seton Hall be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
How Seton Hall ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|169
Seton Hall's best wins
Seton Hall picked up its signature win of the season on December 17, when it secured a 93-87 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in the RPI. Against Missouri, Al-Amir Dawes led the team by compiling 25 points to go along with zero rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 70-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on December 12
- 88-75 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on November 29
- 96-71 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 180/RPI) on November 15
- 70-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on November 6
- 72-51 at home over Wagner (No. 285/RPI) on November 18
Seton Hall's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Pirates are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.
- The Pirates have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- Seton Hall has drawn the 140th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Pirates have 20 games left this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records above .500.
- Seton Hall has 20 games remaining this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Seton Hall's next game
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. UConn Huskies
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
