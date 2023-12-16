Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 16?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Simon Holmstrom a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmstrom stats and insights
- In nine of 28 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 31.0% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Holmstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|12:05
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|14:19
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|8:36
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
Islanders vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
