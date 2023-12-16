Should you wager on Simon Nemec to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Nemec scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.