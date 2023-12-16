For bracketology insights on Stanford and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Stanford ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 277

Stanford's best wins

When Stanford beat the Eastern Washington Eagles, who are ranked No. 111 in the RPI, on November 17 by a score of 95-70, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Brandon Angel tallied a team-best 25 points with eight rebounds and three assists in the game versus Eastern Washington.

Next best wins

88-64 at home over San Diego (No. 141/RPI) on December 3

82-64 at home over Idaho (No. 232/RPI) on December 17

88-79 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 267/RPI) on November 6

91-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 318/RPI) on November 10

Stanford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Stanford has two Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 20th-most.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Stanford has been given the 155th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Cardinal's upcoming schedule features two games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Stanford's 19 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Stanford's next game

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Stanford Cardinal

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Stanford Cardinal Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

