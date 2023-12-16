In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect T.J. Brodie to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 27 games this season.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Brodie has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:40 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:34 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:45 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

