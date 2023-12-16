Will Tage Thompson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thompson stats and insights

Thompson has scored in six of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Thompson's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.