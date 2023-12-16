The Buffalo Sabres, including Tage Thompson, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Looking to wager on Thompson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tage Thompson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Thompson has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Thompson has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 22 games this season, Thompson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Thompson has an assist in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Thompson has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Thompson Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 3 15 Points 4 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

