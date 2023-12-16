When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Temple be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Temple ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 82

Temple's best wins

On November 14, Temple picked up its best win of the season, a 66-64 victory over the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in the RPI rankings. Hysier Miller led the offense versus Drexel, putting up 19 points. Second on the team was Matteo Picarelli with 11 points.

Next best wins

106-99 at home over La Salle (No. 171/RPI) on November 29

78-73 over Albany (NY) (No. 180/RPI) on December 10

85-65 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 265/RPI) on November 6

75-68 on the road over Navy (No. 352/RPI) on November 10

Temple's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Temple has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Temple has been given the 167th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Owls' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Temple has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Temple's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Temple Owls vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPNU

