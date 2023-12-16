The Independence Bowl will feature the Texas Tech Red Raiders hitting the field against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas Tech is compiling 386.9 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 89th defensively, yielding 393.8 yards allowed per game. Cal ranks 58th in total yards per game (394.9), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 415.9 total yards conceded per contest.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Cal Key Statistics

Texas Tech Cal 386.9 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.9 (60th) 393.8 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (105th) 165.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (34th) 221.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (81st) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (126th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has 1,498 yards passing for Texas Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 269 times for 1,447 yards (120.6 per game), scoring nine times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 39 times for 245 yards (20.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier White's 495 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has collected 34 receptions and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has put up a 431-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 74 targets.

Myles Price has hauled in 43 receptions for 410 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza leads Cal with 1,447 yards on 131-of-210 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has rushed for 1,261 yards on 229 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has been given 70 carries and totaled 365 yards with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's 675 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 59 catches on 96 targets with seven touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has 35 receptions (on 64 targets) for a total of 510 yards (42.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Taj Davis' 38 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 393 yards (32.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

