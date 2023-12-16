In this season's Independence Bowl, the California Golden Bears are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 58 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-2.5) 58 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-3) 57.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Cal has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-4.

Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

