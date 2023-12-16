Texas Tech vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Independence Bowl
In this season's Independence Bowl, the California Golden Bears are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 58 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup in this article.
Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Venue: Independence Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|58
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-3)
|57.5
|-152
|+126
Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Cal has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-4.
Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
