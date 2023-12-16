In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Timo Meier to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

Meier has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Meier has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

