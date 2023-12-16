The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. There are prop bets for Meier available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Timo Meier vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 12:47 on the ice per game.

Meier has a goal in five of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Meier has a point in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Meier has an assist in five of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Meier goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Meier has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 20 Games 3 11 Points 4 5 Goals 3 6 Assists 1

