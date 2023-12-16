Saturday's contest between the Towson Tigers (5-5) and the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) at UBS Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with Towson taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, Towson is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 133.5 total.

Towson vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Elmont, New York

Venue: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Line: Towson -2.5

Towson -2.5 Point Total: 133.5

133.5 Moneyline (To Win): Towson -140, Bryant +115

Towson vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 69, Bryant 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Towson vs. Bryant

Pick ATS: Towson (-2.5)



Towson (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (133.5)



Towson is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Bryant's 4-5-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. The two teams score 138.5 points per game, five more points than this matchup's total.

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 2.3 points per game with a -23 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (352nd in college basketball) and give up 65.0 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Towson wins the rebound battle by 9.7 boards on average. It collects 39.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3 per outing.

Towson makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (6.7).

The Tigers score 87.6 points per 100 possessions (302nd in college basketball), while giving up 90.8 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball).

Towson has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball play), 2.3 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (344th in college basketball).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.8 points per game, 165th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.0 per outing to rank 234th in college basketball.

Bryant loses the rebound battle by 6.3 boards on average. It records 38.1 rebounds per game, 120th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 44.4.

Bryant knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (176th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 31.5%.

Bryant and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 11.8 per game (173rd in college basketball) and force 12.3 (168th in college basketball).

