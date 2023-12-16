The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Towson vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Towson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Towson has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 120th.
  • The 62.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 10.3 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (73.0).
  • When Towson puts up more than 73.0 points, it is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Stats Insights

  • Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at eighth.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.0 the Tigers allow.
  • Bryant has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Towson fared better in home games last year, scoring 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, surrendering 65.3 points per game, compared to 66.9 on the road.
  • Towson drained 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

  • Bryant is putting up more points at home (93.5 per game) than on the road (67.0).
  • At home the Bulldogs are giving up 68.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they are on the road (75.1).
  • At home, Bryant drains 12.8 treys per game, 5.2 more than it averages on the road (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 South Dakota State L 61-48 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/6/2023 UMass W 81-71 SECU Arena
12/9/2023 @ UMBC W 89-73 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/16/2023 Bryant - UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Nicholls State - SECU Arena
12/30/2023 Arcadia - SECU Arena

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Siena W 67-51 MVP Arena
12/9/2023 @ Stony Brook L 86-75 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/12/2023 @ Cincinnati L 85-53 Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Towson - UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Drexel - Chace Athletic Center
12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.