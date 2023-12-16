The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Towson vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York TV: FloHoops

Towson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Towson has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 120th.

The 62.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 10.3 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (73.0).

When Towson puts up more than 73.0 points, it is 2-0.

Bryant Stats Insights

Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at eighth.

The Bulldogs score an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.0 the Tigers allow.

Bryant has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Towson fared better in home games last year, scoring 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game in away games.

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, surrendering 65.3 points per game, compared to 66.9 on the road.

Towson drained 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

Bryant is putting up more points at home (93.5 per game) than on the road (67.0).

At home the Bulldogs are giving up 68.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they are on the road (75.1).

At home, Bryant drains 12.8 treys per game, 5.2 more than it averages on the road (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (28.8%).

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 South Dakota State L 61-48 Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/6/2023 UMass W 81-71 SECU Arena 12/9/2023 @ UMBC W 89-73 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/16/2023 Bryant - UBS Arena 12/22/2023 Nicholls State - SECU Arena 12/30/2023 Arcadia - SECU Arena

Bryant Upcoming Schedule