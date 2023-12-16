How to Watch Towson vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Towson vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Towson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Towson has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 120th.
- The 62.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 10.3 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (73.0).
- When Towson puts up more than 73.0 points, it is 2-0.
Bryant Stats Insights
- Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at eighth.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.0 the Tigers allow.
- Bryant has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Towson fared better in home games last year, scoring 77.1 points per game, compared to 67.9 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last season, surrendering 65.3 points per game, compared to 66.9 on the road.
- Towson drained 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Bryant Home & Away Comparison
- Bryant is putting up more points at home (93.5 per game) than on the road (67.0).
- At home the Bulldogs are giving up 68.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they are on the road (75.1).
- At home, Bryant drains 12.8 treys per game, 5.2 more than it averages on the road (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (28.8%).
Towson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 61-48
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/6/2023
|UMass
|W 81-71
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 89-73
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bryant
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|SECU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Arcadia
|-
|SECU Arena
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Siena
|W 67-51
|MVP Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 86-75
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 85-53
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
