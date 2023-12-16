The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Towson vs. Bryant matchup in this article.

Towson vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Towson vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Towson vs. Bryant Betting Trends

Towson has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Tigers have gone over the point total just twice.

Bryant has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over three out of nine times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.