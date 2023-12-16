For bracketology insights around Towson and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Towson ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 200

Towson's best wins

On December 6, Towson picked up its best win of the season, an 81-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen, a top 100 team (No. 88), according to the RPI. That signature win versus UMass featured a team-leading 27 points from Christian May. Dylan Williamson, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

67-58 at home over Morgan State (No. 290/RPI) on November 26

66-62 at home over Robert Morris (No. 328/RPI) on November 12

70-49 on the road over Coppin State (No. 360/RPI) on November 9

89-73 on the road over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on December 9

Towson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Tigers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Towson is facing the 168th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 12 games left against teams above .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Towson's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Towson's next game

Matchup: Towson Tigers vs. Nicholls State Colonels

Towson Tigers vs. Nicholls State Colonels Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 4:00 PM ET Location: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland TV Channel: Monumental

