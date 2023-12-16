The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 133.5.

Towson vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Towson -2.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Towson vs Bryant Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tigers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Towson has been at least a -140 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Bryant is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win two time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bryant has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Towson vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 2 20% 62.7 138.5 65.0 138 133.3 Bryant 5 55.6% 75.8 138.5 73.0 138 148.4

Additional Towson vs Bryant Insights & Trends

The Tigers score 10.3 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bulldogs allow (73.0).

Towson has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.0 points.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.0 the Tigers give up.

Bryant has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.

Towson vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 4-6-0 2-2 2-8-0 Bryant 4-5-0 2-2 3-6-0

Towson vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Bryant 10-2 Home Record 9-4 8-7 Away Record 7-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.