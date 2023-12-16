Will Travis Konecny light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

  • Konecny has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:46 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:11 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:17 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:48 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:32 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 3-1

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

