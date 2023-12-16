The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Konecny are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Travis Konecny vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 18:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Konecny's 29 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Konecny has an assist in seven of 29 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Konecny hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 29 Games 1 25 Points 1 16 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

